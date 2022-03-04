SpaceX, Microsoft Offer Internet Service, Cybersecurity Support to Ukraine

Microsoft, SpaceX and other Western companies are providing assistance to Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Microsoft is offering cybersecurity support to Ukraine by sharing information on cyberthreats. Tom Burt, vice president of customer security and trust at the company, said he reached out to defense and intelligence officials in Ukraine to inform them of the “wiper malware” called FoxBlade.

“We’ve continued to share, especially with Ukrainians, intelligence about specific threats or compromises in their environments,” Burt said. “In this case, we’re less concerned with whether the [Ukrainian] agency we’re talking to is a customer or not.”

SpaceX has deployed its Starlink satellite internet service and delivered additional ground terminals to Ukraine in response to a request by the country’s digital transformation minister.

GlaxoSmithKline said it donated painkillers and antibiotics to humanitarian group Direct Relief, which is preparing emergency medical packs to help treat injured military and civilians in Ukraine.

Other companies providing humanitarian support to Ukraine are Ryanair Holdings, TotalEnergies, Volkswagen and Airbnb.