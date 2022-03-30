SpiderOak, Lockheed Seek to Secure Space Data via Cybersecurity Tech Partnership

SpiderOak Mission Systems and Lockheed Martin’s space business have agreed to collaborate to develop and field a cybersecurity platform designed to secure sensitive space data.

SpiderOak said Tuesday it will work with Lockheed to explore additional capabilities of its OrbitSecure technology in supporting intelligence and military satellite missions.

OrbitSecure is a software-only technology that secures all types of data over unencrypted networks and other untrusted infrastructure and is built on SpiderOak’s Distributed Ledger Platform, an open-source blockchain and encryption software development kit that enables space developers to integrate zero-trust principles at the application layer.

Lockheed plans to support the integration of OrbitSecure into satellite management efforts using its experience in mission operations for orbital satellite platforms.

“Working together, we can better protect the satellite systems that the warfighter depends on from vicious cyber threats and do so while increasing their flexibility to customers,” said SpiderOak Chairman Charles Beames.