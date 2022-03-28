in News, Space

Spire Backs Space Force’s Jamming Detection Effort With GPS Telemetry Data

Spire Backs Space Force’s Jamming Detection Effort With GPS Telemetry Data - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Spire Global is providing the U.S. Space Force with GPS telemetry data collected through its constellation of 40 geolocation satellites to help the service detect jamming and other disruptions, SpaceNews reported Friday.

The data collection effort is part of a Space Systems Command project that seeks to automate data analysis and generate intelligence data for military operations.

The contract with the service branch will expire in June and Conor Brown, director of federal sales at Spire, said the company expects the Space Force to extend the project in order for the service to utilize new satellites that will be developed in partnership with Sierra Nevada Corp.

In early March, Spire agreed to build four 6U LEMUR satellites that will enable SNC to perform radio frequency collection and analysis to help military and government agencies manage RF emissions and protect against GPS and RF interference.

Slingshot Aerospace secured a $2 million contract from the Space Force to develop a prototype of an analytics platform that could help detect GPS interference using data collected from satellites in low-Earth orbit. The company is expected to demonstrate its technology in June.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Analyticsgeolocation satelliteGovconGPS telemetry datajammingSierra NevadaSlingshot AerospaceSNCspace forcespace systems commandSpire Global

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

EXPANSIA Secures USAF Contract for Digital Marketplace Implementation; Adam Jarnagin Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
EXPANSIA Secures USAF Contract for Digital Marketplace Implementation; Adam Jarnagin Quoted
SpaceX Spacecraft to Send NASA, ESA Astronauts to ISS on April 19 - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SpaceX Spacecraft to Send NASA, ESA Astronauts to ISS on April 19