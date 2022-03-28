Spire Backs Space Force’s Jamming Detection Effort With GPS Telemetry Data

Spire Global is providing the U.S. Space Force with GPS telemetry data collected through its constellation of 40 geolocation satellites to help the service detect jamming and other disruptions, SpaceNews reported Friday.

The data collection effort is part of a Space Systems Command project that seeks to automate data analysis and generate intelligence data for military operations.

The contract with the service branch will expire in June and Conor Brown, director of federal sales at Spire, said the company expects the Space Force to extend the project in order for the service to utilize new satellites that will be developed in partnership with Sierra Nevada Corp.

In early March, Spire agreed to build four 6U LEMUR satellites that will enable SNC to perform radio frequency collection and analysis to help military and government agencies manage RF emissions and protect against GPS and RF interference.

Slingshot Aerospace secured a $2 million contract from the Space Force to develop a prototype of an analytics platform that could help detect GPS interference using data collected from satellites in low-Earth orbit. The company is expected to demonstrate its technology in June.