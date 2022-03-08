Spire Global to Help Sierra Nevada Expand RF Collection Capabilities; Mark Carhart Quoted

Spire Global will develop four 6U LEMUR satellites for Sierra Nevada Corp. under a partnership on a space services program.

The Spire satellites will enable SNC to perform radio frequency collection and analysis to provide insights for military and government agencies to help them manage RF emissions and protect against GPS and RF interference, Spire said Monday.

Mark Carhart, director of intelligence community sales at Spire Global’s federal business, said the partnership seeks to reflect SNC’s confidence in Spire’s team, space-as-a-service offering and ability to advance RF collection capabilities through the company’s satellite platform.

SNC will bring to the project its more than a decade of experience building analytics tools and algorithms and advancing process automation.

Tim Owings, an executive vice president at SNC, said the partnership will further extend the company’s geospatial intelligence capabilities and enable it to bring enhanced RF awareness and commercial data stream to defense and national security customers.