in News, Space

Spire Global to Help Sierra Nevada Expand RF Collection Capabilities; Mark Carhart Quoted

Spire Global to Help Sierra Nevada Expand RF Collection Capabilities; Mark Carhart Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Spire Global will develop four 6U LEMUR satellites for Sierra Nevada Corp. under a partnership on a space services program.

The Spire satellites will enable SNC to perform radio frequency collection and analysis to provide insights for military and government agencies to help them manage RF emissions and protect against GPS and RF interference, Spire said Monday.

Mark Carhart, director of intelligence community sales at Spire Global’s federal business, said the partnership seeks to reflect SNC’s confidence in Spire’s team, space-as-a-service offering and ability to advance RF collection capabilities through the company’s satellite platform.

SNC will bring to the project its more than a decade of experience building analytics tools and algorithms and advancing process automation.

Tim Owings, an executive vice president at SNC, said the partnership will further extend the company’s geospatial intelligence capabilities and enable it to bring enhanced RF awareness and commercial data stream to defense and national security customers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

6U LEMUR satellitegeospatial intelligenceGovconMark CarhartRF analysisRF collectionsatellite developmentSierra Nevada Corp.SNCspace as a servicespace services programSpire GlobalTim Owings

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Northrop Uses Digital Tools for Mission-Critical Sustainment Operations - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Uses Digital Tools for Mission-Critical Sustainment Operations
CrowdStrike, Cloudflare, Ping Identity Announce Critical Infrastructure Defense Project - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CrowdStrike, Cloudflare, Ping Identity Announce Critical Infrastructure Defense Project