Stephen Elliott Appointed Head of AI Solutions at Google Public Sector

Google’s government and education arm has named cloud and analytics executive Stephen Elliott as its head of artificial intelligence solutions.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Elliott will collaborate with public sector customers in his new role to deliver cloud and artificial intelligence technologies, with a particular focus on leveraging the Palantir Foundry platform.

Elliott began his career as a recruiter for companies such as Stride & Associates and Search Engine Partners before moving into the information technology field as an account manager for Hewlett-Packard and ESRI.

For the latter company, he constructed and implemented a geographic information system platform and demonstrated its usage to state and local governments, gaining experience Elliott will likely build on in his new government-facing position at Google.

The executive then spent over eight years with Amazon Web Services , where he mainly worked in the worldwide public sector division, collaborating with global higher education clients and helping to expand the usage of AWS professional services in educational institutions and settings.

After working the last two years as field sales representative at Google Cloud, Elliott will transition into his new position as head of AI solutions in the public sector division. He intends to help customers create new efficiencies through automated technologies that will bypass the more laborious methodologies of traditional infrastructure as a service and software as a service approaches to cloud storage.

