Stratolaunch President Zachary Krevor Adds CEO Role

Zachary Krevor, previously president and chief operating officer of Stratolaunch, was promoted to president and CEO of the Seattle, Washington-headquartered hypersonic flight testing provider. 

Krevor is a 20-year veteran in the aerospace industry, where he supported the development of alternative aircraft and spacecraft technologies and the capture of defense, research, reconnaissance and space contracts, Stratolaunch said Thursday.

The newly appointed CEO first joined the company in 2015 and initially served as vice president of engineering.

He previously worked on Sierra Nevada‘s Dream Chaser spaceplane program and space systems advanced development group and Lockheed Martin‘s Orion aircraft and Altair Lunar Lander team.

Written by Angeline Leishman

