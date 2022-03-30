in News, Technology

Teledyne FLIR Equips Mobile Drone Tracking System With Air Domain Awareness, C-UAS Tech

A Teledyne Technologies business has introduced air domain awareness and counter-unmanned aerial system capabilities for its lightweight vehicle surveillance system designed to detect and mitigate drone threats.

Teledyne FLIR Defense said Tuesday the LVSS ADA C-UAS system uses a three-dimensional radar, electro-optical/infrared camera, multi-spectral imager and radio frequency sensors to identify and display a drone’s position and elevation.

The mobile surveillance technology also features drone swarm tracking, on-the-move drone countermeasures, command and control software, cybersecurity controls and video analytics.

JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Defense, said the new offering could be used to help safeguard borders, shorelines and bases against increasing drone threats.

Written by Angeline Leishman

