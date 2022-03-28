Triumph Group to Deliver CH-53 Helicopter Production Equipment to Sikorsky

Triumph Group has received a follow-on contract from Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky to provide equipment for the increased production of CH-53K helicopters.

The contractor said Friday its actuation products and services operating unit will deliver to Sikorsky equipment for CH-53K main rotor blade folding system, main rotor lag damper system and main rotor brake system.

Under the multi-year agreement, the number of deliveries from Triumph’s facilities in Seattle, Washington, is expected to increase as Sikorsky looks to ramp up its helicopter production to reach its 200-aircraft target.

According to William Kircher, executive vice president of Triumph Systems & Support, the production contract extends the company’s long-time partnership with the Lockheed company for supplying aircraft components.

The Sikorsky CH-53K is currently used by the U.S. Marine Corps for heavy-lift operations.