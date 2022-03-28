in Contract Awards, News

Triumph Group to Deliver CH-53 Helicopter Production Equipment to Sikorsky

Triumph Group to Deliver CH-53 Helicopter Production Equipment to Sikorsky - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Triumph Group has received a follow-on contract from Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky to provide equipment for the increased production of CH-53K helicopters.

The contractor said Friday its actuation products and services operating unit will deliver to Sikorsky equipment for CH-53K main rotor blade folding system, main rotor lag damper system and main rotor brake system.

Under the multi-year agreement, the number of deliveries from Triumph’s facilities in Seattle, Washington, is expected to increase as Sikorsky looks to ramp up its helicopter production to reach its 200-aircraft target.

According to William Kircher, executive vice president of Triumph Systems & Support, the production contract extends the company’s long-time partnership with the Lockheed company for supplying aircraft components.

The Sikorsky CH-53K is currently used by the U.S. Marine Corps for heavy-lift operations.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

CH-53K helicopterGovconLockheed Martinproduction contractSikorskyTriumph GroupWilliam Kircher

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

Navy Issues RFI for Antenna Apertures for Resilient Communications Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Navy Issues RFI for Antenna Apertures for Resilient Communications Program