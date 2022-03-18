Triumph Group to Update Navy Helicopter Engine Control Tech

A Triumph Group business unit has been awarded a five-year contract to update fuel controller technology in the U.S. Navy’s SH-60 helicopter fleet.

The company said Thursday it will perform modernize or repair work on the EMC-102 Enhanced Digital Electronic Control Units for the T700 engines that power the Seahawk aircraft.

Justin Wolfanger, president of the systems, electronics and controls group at Triumph, said the contract from Naval Supply Systems Command extends the company’s partnership with the service branch.

The business designs, produces and fixes military and business aircraft fuel system components such as pumps, metering units, controls and electronic engine control systems.