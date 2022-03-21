in Executive Moves, News

UPS Vet Juan Perez Named Salesforce CIO

Juan Perez, chief information and engineering officer at United Parcel Service, will join Salesforce on April 4 to serve as CIO, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

He has been with UPS for 32 years and led the Atlanta-based logistics company’s advanced technology group, which focused on identifying and conducting experiments with blockchain and other emerging technologies.

Perez helped develop the On-Road Integrated Optimization and Navigation system or ORION to enhance the routing of delivery riders. He also advanced the use of drones, autonomous vehicles and analytics, among other technologies.

“I am thrilled that Juan is joining Salesforce as CIO. He has a deep understanding of how to leverage technology to drive growth and scale, and has a strong track record of building impactful, high-performing teams,” Bret Taylor, co-CEO of Salesforce, said in a statement.

Perez is set to leave UPS on March 31.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

