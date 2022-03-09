in Contract Awards, News

Geological Survey Taps Dewberry to Provide Hydrography Data on Alaska, South Carolina

Dewberry has received task orders from the U.S. Geological Survey to map elevation-derived hydrography in Alaska and South Carolina in support of an agency initiative.

The firm said Tuesday it will deliver EDH data covering 20,000 square miles in Alaska and almost 7,000 square miles in South Carolina to USGS to help it provide better-integrated data on elevation and hydrography.

USGS oversees the National Hydrography Dataset, a record of the nation’s drainage network that includes rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, dams and coastlines. The agency has also commenced the 3D Hydrography Program to bolster the vertical and horizontal alignment of hydrography datasets.

Mapped locations include Utukok River, Kuk River, Meade River, Mikkelson Bay, Saluda River, Stevens River, Wateree River and Lake Marion.

“Mapping these waterways is an important part of keeping the NHD up to date,” says Dewberry Associate and Project Manager Sue Hoegberg, an associate and project manager at Dewberry.

