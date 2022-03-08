Valiant Awarded $150M Army Training Support Contract; Dan Corbett Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, March 8, 2022 — Valiant Integrated Services has received a $150 million single-award contract from the U.S. Army to continue providing the Special Operations Command with training support, GovCon Wire reported.

According to Dan Corbett, CEO of Valiant, the company has helped USASOC and other special operations commands train since 2005. “We’re honored to continue our support to this critical mission, and we look forward to delivering the solutions that USASOC has come to rely,” he added.

