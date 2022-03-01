in Contract Awards, News

Valiant Books $55M Task Order to Provide Language Services for US Military in Europe

Valiant Integrated Services has received a $55 million task order from the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command to help the military in Europe interpret, translate and transcribe foreign languages.

The task order awarded under the Department of Defense Language Interpretation and Translation Enterprise II services contract calls for Valiant language professionals to work in the U.S. European Command area of operations for a year, with options for a four-year extension, the company said Monday.

The DLITE II task is aimed at assisting the U.S. personnel in humanitarian, peacekeeping, contingency, combat operations, cultural familiarity and other missions.

Valiant continues to deliver language services in support of our customers’ most critical operations under DLITE dating back to 2017, operating in some of the most complex environments around the globe,” said Dan Corbett, CEO of Valiant.

The Herndon, Virginia-based government services provider is currently the contractor for an earlier awarded DLITE II task order for language services covering U.S. and partner personnel in Iraq and Syria.

