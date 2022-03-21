in Contract Awards, News

VMD Receives IT Security Task Order From State Department

Cybersecurity company VMD has won a five-year task order to help the State Department’s Bureau of Information Resource Management protect information technology systems.

VMD said Friday it will perform anti-virus and video security services as part of the order awarded under the Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 3 contract vehicle.

The Bureau of Information Resource Management manages IT resources within the department.

“Our teams have the technical expertise, the understanding of the landscape, and the commitment to the mission necessary to continue to do exceptional work for our partners at the State Department,” said VMD CEO Deepti Malhotra.

The award marks the second contract the agency has awarded to the company in the past two years.

Fairfax, Virginia-based VMD provides cybersecurity, engineering and critical infrastructure protection services to federal customers.

Written by Angeline Leishman

