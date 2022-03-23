L3Harris -Assembled Mirrors on NASA Telescope Produce First Focused Star Image; Ed Zoiss Quoted

L3Harris Technologies-assembled mirrors onboard the James Webb Space Telescope have produced the orbiting observatory’s first focused image of an ancient star from space.

The Melbourne, Florida-headquartered company said Tuesday the milestone proved the operational effectiveness of the Optical Telescope Element, an 18-mirror system integrated and tested in simulated space conditions by its engineers.

Described as Webb’s eye, the Optical Telescope Element captures light originating from deep space that will be converted by the Integrated Science Instrument Module into images and spectra of exoplanets and other heavenly bodies.

“Accurately replicating the environment where the Webb telescope would operate and testing it with increasing fidelity and complexity here on earth was essential to building confidence it would perform flawlessly to support this important scientific mission,” said Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems at L3Harris.

Aside from Webb, L3Harris is working on the upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, Laser Interferometer Space Antenna and NASA’s first crewed flight to the moon.