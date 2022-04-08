2022 Wash100 Voting Update: Amy Gilliland and Phebe Novakovic Display Late in Race Surge, Top Five Holds Positions

The final month of voting for the top 30 rankings of the Wash100 Award has arrived and the last day for you to contribute – April 30 – is closing in fast. The order of the top 30 executives is still in motion, with several executives gaining a late-in-the-game surge in momentum. Don’t wait to have a say in who gets crowned the number one executive from the combined list of government, government contracting and industry key players.

Visit Wash100.com to cast your 10 votes for the Wash100 rankings now!

This week, there were a number of surprising and intense developments. Jen Easterly , director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, tied with her highest placement in this year’s race thus far by moving from last week’s number nine position to number seven.

Also achieving best-ever ranking status was Amy Gilliland , president of General Dynamics Information Technology, who ascended a staggering eight spots from number 19 to number 11 in just a week’s time. Gilliland is a five-time recipient of the award and has been making steady progress in the ranking for several weeks now.

Similarly notching a personal record was Gilliland’s colleague, Phebe Novakovic , chairman and CEO of General Dynamics, who rose from number 15 to number 13 over the course of the week. Novakovic is an eight-time Wash100 Award winner.

First-time winner Clara Conti , vice president and general manager of Red Hat, re-entered the top 20 this week, moving from number 21 to number 20. Conti placed highly earlier in the competition so it’s possible she’s headed back toward the top.

The top five executives firmly remained the same this week, however, with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at number one, General Paul Nakasone , director of the National Security Agency and commander of U.S. Cyber Command, at number two, Lauren Knausenberger , chief information officer of the U.S. Air Force, at number three, Tonya Wilkerson , deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, at number four and Mary Petryszyn , corporate vice president and defense systems sector president at Northrop Grumman, at number five.