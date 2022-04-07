Accenture Announces Strategic Investment in Titan Space Technologies

Accenture has invested in Titan Space Technologies to help the latter further develop its artificial intelligence models and other orbital compute platforms to support space experimentation.

The strategic investment marks Titan’s participation in an Accenture Ventures program, dubbed Project Spotlight, that seeks to invest in companies working on enterprise technologies and link software startups to the Global 2000 to help address innovation gaps, Accenture said Wednesday.

Accenture also announced the appointment of its global lead for technology innovation, Marc Carrel-Billiard, to Titan’s scientific advisory board.

Titan deployed and operated its set of AI models on Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Spaceborne Computer-2 aboard the International Space Station as part of Axiom Space’s Ax-1 mission.

“The burgeoning private and commercial space sector has created a once-in-a-generation opportunity for companies to leverage the unique R&D environment of space along with ever-increasingly sophisticated AI and other technologies to potentially solve our most pressing issues here on earth such as climate change, disease interventions, and materials shortages,” said Tom Lounibos, managing director of Accenture Ventures.

Lounibos added that the deployment of Titan’s AI models to the ISS reflects a new milestone in research and experimentation driven by AI.