Aerospace Vet Arjun Kampani Named SVP, General Counsel at Rocket Lab

Arjun Kampani, an aerospace executive with approximately 20 years of industry experience, has joined Rocket Lab USA to oversee the launch service provider’s legal and regulatory affairs as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.

He previously worked at Aerojet Rocketdyne, where he held similar positions focused on corporate law and governance, legal, ethics and compliance matters, among others, Rocket Lab said Thursday.

Kampani, a member of the New York State Bar and California Bar, also has experience in previously providing legal counsel to General Dynamics, Anteon and Thelen Reid & Priest. During his decade-long stint at GD, he worked on more than 30 acquisition and divestiture movements as the company’s top mergers and acquisitions lawyer.

According to Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab, Kampani brings to the company extensive experience in the aerospace industry and deep expertise in legal and management affairs. He said the appointment supports the company’s Electron launch services and the development of the Neutron rocket.