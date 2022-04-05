in Contract Awards, News

Akima Subsidiary Wins Army Contract for Fort Stewart Logistics Support; Scott Rauer Quoted

Akima Subsidiary Wins Army Contract for Fort Stewart Logistics Support; Scott Rauer Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Sunik, an Akima subsidiary, has received a potential $44 million contract from the U.S. Army for maintenance, supply and transportation services over a five-year period.

Under the Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise contract, Akima said Monday its subsidiary will provide logistics support for the 3rd Infantry Division and other Army combat divisions based at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

According to Scott Rauer, president of facilities solutions group at Akima, the EAGLE award extends the company’s logistics work with the service branch.

We plan to immediately provide value on this contract through our agility and our experience, and we are proud to support the logistics requirements of such a critical facility,” continued Rauer.

Sunik, an 8(a) company and an Alaska Native Corporation, is a provider of facilities and base-level logistics operations and management to defense and federal civilian clients.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

AkimaEAGLEGovconlogisticsScott RauerSunikU.S. Army

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

Michael Conlin: Definitive Logic Helps DOI’s Acquisition Community Integrate Data With Analytics Platform - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Michael Conlin: Definitive Logic Helps DOI’s Acquisition Community Integrate Data With Analytics Platform
Infor to Help State Department Implement Risk Management Platform - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Infor to Help State Department Implement Risk Management Platform