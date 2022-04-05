Akima Subsidiary Wins Army Contract for Fort Stewart Logistics Support; Scott Rauer Quoted

Sunik, an Akima subsidiary, has received a potential $44 million contract from the U.S. Army for maintenance, supply and transportation services over a five-year period.

Under the Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise contract, Akima said Monday its subsidiary will provide logistics support for the 3rd Infantry Division and other Army combat divisions based at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

According to Scott Rauer, president of facilities solutions group at Akima, the EAGLE award extends the company’s logistics work with the service branch.

“We plan to immediately provide value on this contract through our agility and our experience, and we are proud to support the logistics requirements of such a critical facility,” continued Rauer.

Sunik, an 8(a) company and an Alaska Native Corporation, is a provider of facilities and base-level logistics operations and management to defense and federal civilian clients.