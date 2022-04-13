in Contract Awards, News

Analytica Receives SEC Contract for AI-Driven Consulting, Advisory Services

The Securities and Exchange Commission has awarded Analytica a seven-year contract for consulting services on market regulation, financial risk management, investment trading and other areas related to risk and regulation.

Analytica said Monday it will use artificial intelligence, natural language processing and machine learning methods to provide SEC with mission assistance.

The company will continue to help SEC shape mission-critical policies under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

Mariano Lopez, CEO of Analytica, said the company will leverage its financial regulatory support, data engineering, analytics and capital capabilities to support SEC’s modernization initiatives.

The Washington, D.C.-based small business serves customers in the areas of health, civilian and national security.

Written by Nichols Martin

a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, produces articles on the federal government's technology and business interests. The coverage of these articles include government contracting, cybersecurity, information technology, health care and national security.

