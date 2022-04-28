Andy Green Named President of HII Mission Technologies; Todd Borkey Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, April 28, 2022 — HII, formerly Huntington Ingalls Industries, has renamed its Technical Solutions division to Mission Technologies and tapped Andy Green, a company executive vice president, to lead the new division as its president, GovCon Wire reported.

The rebranding effort and Green’s appointment followed HII’s expansion of national security capabilities and completion of several acquisitions.

“We are proud of our dedicated workforce addressing the evolving threats in support of our customers’ missions, and the name Mission Technologies underscores our offering for continued business growth,” said Green, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

Todd Borkey, chief technology officer of HII’s Mission Technologies, also commented on the division’s efforts to provide customers with data-driven platforms.

