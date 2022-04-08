Ansys Books NASA Contract for Modeling, Simulation Software

Software company Ansys has secured a potential five-year, $39.1 million contract from NASA to deliver a range of modeling and simulation technologies to the space agency’s centers across the U.S.

NASA said Thursday the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract allows it to procure the company’s simulation capabilities in electromagnetics, orbit determination, photonics, semiconductors, thermal, structures and other engineering disciplines.

If all options are exercised on the agency-wide, single-award IDIQ, NASA centers will be able to place orders for Ansys software licenses and support services until April 6, 2027.

Bay St. Louis, Mississippi-based NASA Shared Services Center is the contract administrator.

Ansys operates from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, and develops and offers engineering simulation software in support of its government and industry customers.