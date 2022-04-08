in Contract Awards, News

Ansys Books NASA Contract for Modeling, Simulation Software

Ansys Books NASA Contract for Modeling, Simulation Software - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Software company Ansys has secured a potential five-year, $39.1 million contract from NASA to deliver a range of modeling and simulation technologies to the space agency’s centers across the U.S.

NASA said Thursday the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract allows it to procure the company’s simulation capabilities in electromagnetics, orbit determination, photonics, semiconductors, thermal, structures and other engineering disciplines.

If all options are exercised on the agency-wide, single-award IDIQ, NASA centers will be able to place orders for Ansys software licenses and support services until April 6, 2027.

Bay St. Louis, Mississippi-based NASA Shared Services Center is the contract administrator.

Ansys operates from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, and develops and offers engineering simulation software in support of its government and industry customers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

ANSYScontract awardengineeringGovconmodeling and simulationNASASoftware

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Intel, Micron, Analog Devices to Help Accelerate Semiconductor R&D Through Mitre Engenuity-led Alliance - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Intel, Micron, Analog Devices to Help Accelerate Semiconductor R&D Through Mitre Engenuity-led Alliance
Maximus to Help DOD Identify AI Data Use; Joe Kehoe Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Maximus to Help DOD Identify AI Data Use; Joe Kehoe Quoted