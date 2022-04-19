in News, Technology

Army Black Hawk With Northrop-Developed Cockpit Upgrade Secures Airworthiness

Army Black Hawk With Northrop-Developed Cockpit Upgrade Secures Airworthiness - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Army has approved the use of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, which is outfitted with Northrop Grumman’s OpenLift integrated digital cockpit, for operations during all meteorological conditions.

Northrop said Monday the Instrument Flight Rules Airworthiness Release expands the flight envelope of the UH-60V, an upgraded model of the Army’s UH-60M helicopter that has digital avionics and open-architecture features provided by OpenLift.

UH-60V is the first helicopter in service with a multicore processor that allows for the safe separation of flight-critical systems and mission software and enables additional capabilities through third-party applications.

Compatible with both Black Hawks and AH-64E Apache helicopters, OpenLift is designed to work with the Army’s planned Future Vertical Lift aircraft and other existing aerial platforms.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

AirworthinessGovconinstrument flight rulesNorthrop GrummanOpenLiftUH-60V Black HawkUS army

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

Palantir, CDC Expand Partnership on Disease Surveillance, Response; William Kassler Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Palantir, CDC Expand Partnership on Disease Surveillance, Response; William Kassler Quoted
CISA, FBI, Treasury Issue Advisory on Hackers Targeting Cryptocurrency Industry - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CISA, FBI, Treasury Issue Advisory on Hackers Targeting Cryptocurrency Industry