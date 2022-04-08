in Contract Awards, News

Idemia Subsidiary to Help Army Deploy Biometric Access Control Tech; Patrick Clancey Quoted

Idemia Subsidiary to Help Army Deploy Biometric Access Control Tech; Patrick Clancey Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

An Idemia subsidiary has won a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to demonstrate an identity vetting and verification technology for biometric access management at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.

Idemia National Security Solutions will deploy its ID2Access platform to the Army installation as part of a research and development project with USACE’s Engineer Research and Development Center, the company said Tuesday.

The system is designed to employ biometric sensors, digital identification tools and artificial intelligence to support the security of facilities.

Patrick Clancey, CEO of Idemia NSS, said the company will work with its partners to equip the garrison with an identify verification and access system to secure entry and exit points and movement on the post.

“ID2Acces has use cases for operational deployment at continental United States (CONUS) and Outside the Continental United States (OCONUS) military and other sensitive installations,” Clancey noted.

USACE ERDC awarded the contract through the Commercial Solutions Opening procedure.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Commercial Solutions OpeningGovconID2Accessidemia nssPatrick ClanceyRedstone ArsenalU.S. ArmyUSACE

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

CrowdStrike's James Yeager on 4 Zero Trust Misconceptions Agencies Should Dispel - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CrowdStrike’s James Yeager on 4 Zero Trust Misconceptions Agencies Should Dispel
Carahsoft to Market CalypsoAI's Validation Platform to Government Clients; Michael Adams Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft to Market CalypsoAI’s Validation Platform to Government Clients; Michael Adams Quoted