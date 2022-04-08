Idemia Subsidiary to Help Army Deploy Biometric Access Control Tech; Patrick Clancey Quoted

An Idemia subsidiary has won a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to demonstrate an identity vetting and verification technology for biometric access management at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.

Idemia National Security Solutions will deploy its ID2Access platform to the Army installation as part of a research and development project with USACE’s Engineer Research and Development Center, the company said Tuesday.

The system is designed to employ biometric sensors, digital identification tools and artificial intelligence to support the security of facilities.

Patrick Clancey, CEO of Idemia NSS, said the company will work with its partners to equip the garrison with an identify verification and access system to secure entry and exit points and movement on the post.

“ID2Acces has use cases for operational deployment at continental United States (CONUS) and Outside the Continental United States (OCONUS) military and other sensitive installations,” Clancey noted.

USACE ERDC awarded the contract through the Commercial Solutions Opening procedure.