Axiom Astronauts Board ISS to Conduct Experiments

Axiom Space astronauts have boarded the International Space Station for an eight-day period of working on over 25 research experiments aimed at supporting human spaceflight and life on Earth.

The Axiom Mission 1 crew entered ISS on Saturday with the welcome of Expedition 67 including astronauts from NASA and the European Space Agency, Axiom said the same day.

Michael Lopez-Alegria, Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe and Mark Pathy compose the Ax-1 crew, which raises the space station’s current headcount to 11 people.

Kathy Lueders, associate administrator for space operations at NASA, and Michael Suffredini, president and CEO of Axiom Space, called the crew to send congratulations.

Ax-1 is part of Axiom’s effort to eventually launch the company’s own commercial space station, which would be known as the Axiom Station.

The Ax-1 crew on the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft was lifted off by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.