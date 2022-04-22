BAE Joins GE Aviation-Led Hybrid Electric Aircraft Tech Demonstrator Program

GE Aviation has selected BAE Systems to provide equipment needed for a NASA research project aimed at developing a megawatt-class hybrid electronic propulsion system for single-aisle aircraft.

As part of the GE-led initiative, BAE said Thursday it will design, test and produce energy management components including controls, cables and batteries for the hybrid electric technology demonstrator.

The defense contractor will test the power management system on CT7-9B turboprop engines.

BAE will also support ground and flight test demonstrations and offer guidance for electric flight certification.

“We are harnessing our expertise in energy management systems and flight critical controls to support the development of electric propulsion systems for the future of flight,” said Ehtisham Siddiqui, vice president and general manager of controls and avionics solutions at BAE.

In a separate announcement, GE Aviation said NASA and its partners are investing a total of $260 million in the Electric Powertrain Flight Demonstration research project over the next five years.