in C4ISR, News

BAE, USMC Explore Reconnaissance Mission Payload for Amphibious Combat Vehicle

BAE, USMC Explore Reconnaissance Mission Payload for Amphibious Combat Vehicle - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Marine Corps has asked BAE Systems to look into the possibility of equipping the Amphibious Combat Vehicle with a reconnaissance payload technology intended for data collection and over-the-horizon target detection functions.

BAE said Thursday it will study a potential command, control, communication, computers and unmanned aerial systems variant of the military vehicle developed with Italian defense company Iveco.

The industry team won a $1.2 billion contract in June 2018 to build USMC’s ACV Family of Vehicles and has been awarded two full-rate production contracts since the program reached initial operational capability status in November 2020.

USMC initially ordered personnel carrier, command and cannon variants under the ACV program. In March, BAE announced a new contract from the service branch to design and develop a recovery variant.

The company plans to apply an open architecture approach to the C4/UAS mission payload with battle management and sensing features.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about C4ISR

amphibious combat vehicleBAE Systemsbattle management systemC4/UAS mission payloadGovconIvecoreconnaissanceU.S. Marine Corps

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

SAIC Bolsters Advisory Board With Appointment of Scott Gould; Nazzic Keene Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SAIC Bolsters Advisory Board With Appointment of Scott Gould; Nazzic Keene Quoted
Lockheed, Parsons Execs Participate in Commercial Satellite Cybersecurity Discussion - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed, Parsons Execs Participate in Commercial Satellite Cybersecurity Discussion