BAE Wins AFRL Contract for Complex Military Techniques Development

The Air Force Research Laboratory has selected BAE Systems to develop warfighting models that the U.S. military can employ to overwhelm adversaries with complexity.

The company said Wednesday it secured a three-year, $2.8 million Complexity Modeling in Multiple Domains contract to create complex attack techniques to confuse adversaries and hinder their ability to respond to threats in a faster and coherent manner.

The COMMAND program aims to analyze how adversaries operate across all domains by capturing their decision calculus and determining the impact of complex attacks on their operations.

“From kinetic attacks to jamming communications and cyber attacks, determining a combination of these various attack surfaces will make it challenging for the adversary to react in a timely and coherent manner,” said Mike Miller, technical group lead at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs research and development organization.

The Department of Defense hopes to use complexity to influence adversaries’ observe, orient, decide and act cycle and ultimately influence their decision-making process.