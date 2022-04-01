Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer Honored With 7th Wash100 Recognition

Executive Mosaic has featured Lou Von Thaer, president and CEO of Battelle, in the 2022 Wash100 class in recognition of his leadership in scientific research and national laboratory support areas.

Von Thaer has been selected seven times to Executive Mosaic’s annual list of leaders who continually drive innovation and growth in the government contracting sector. He took the helm of the Columbus, Ohio-based applied science and technology development organization in October 2017 and stewarded the nonprofit’s growth to nearly $10 billion in revenue.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.