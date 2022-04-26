BigBear.ai Appoints Carolyn Blankenship as General Counsel; GovCon Expert Reggie Brothers Quoted

BigBear.ai announced on Tuesday that Carolyn Blankenship, formerly of Thomson Reuters, has been appointed the new general counsel and secretary to develop and lead the company’s corporate legal overall growth strategy.

“I look forward to leading the legal team as BigBear.ai advances the responsible application of artificial intelligence across the public sector and commercial markets,” said Blankenship.

With more than 25 years of legal experience, Blankenship brings her specialized expertise in legal infrastructure and commercial regulatory navigation to drive innovative growth strategies as well as drive customer and product success for BigBear.ai in the federal landscape.

“Carolyn’s passion for innovation and unique legal expertise at the intersection of AI and business strategy will be a tremendous resource for BigBear.ai moving forward,” said Reggie Brothers, CEO of BigBear.ai and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

“On the heels of becoming a publicly-traded company, and with an aggressive M&A strategy for entering new commercial markets, her hiring positions us well for long-term success,” said GovCon Expert Reggie Brothers.

Previously, Blankenship was the general counsel for innovation and products with Thomson Reuters between October 2018 and March 2022. During her tenure, she outlined the corporation’s first set of Data Ethics Principles. She also led the IP aspects of M&A activity for over $20 billion in transactions, which also developed a comprehensive IP strategy for the corporation that is still in use today.

BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission-critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments. BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense and other key agencies, rely on the company’s solutions to shape the world through reliable, predictive insights and advice.

“Companies that foster creativity across all business functions become the true market disruptors. I was drawn to BigBear.ai because the leadership team has built a foundation for innovation, complemented by proven execution strategies and warm culture,” Blankenship explained.

Blankenship also serves as an Observer to the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence IP Subcommittee, which consists of experts from across the world who specialize in the responsible advancement of AI.