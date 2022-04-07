Bluescape’s Virtual Collaboration Tool Granted IL5 DOD Authorization

Bluescape Software‘s virtual workspace platform has attained an impact level 5 authorization for use across the Department of Defense.

The IL5 designation allows agencies, DOD personnel and contractors to leverage Bluescape virtual workspace and collaboration tools for sensitive, unclassified data, the company said Wednesday.

Federal integrator Bridge Core helped Bluescape achieve the IL5 authority to operate, which the Defense Information Systems Agency issued.

Bluescape’s product is designed to provide a common operating picture for virtual collaboration, communication and brainstorming.

The new IL5 ATO follows the company’s previous IL4 authorization announced in May 2021.

“As a cybersecurity and military intelligence veteran, I know firsthand the importance of upholding ‘security first’ principles so service members, DOD employees and government civilians can focus on collaboration and efficiency in defense of our nation,” said Mark Willis, chief information security officer at Bluescape.