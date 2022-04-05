in News, Space

Boeing, Space Force Demo Integration of MilSatCom Software Elements With User Terminal

Boeing recently integrated elements of its ground-based military software communications software with an industry modem as part of the U.S. Space Force’s pathfinder program.

The Protected Tactical Enterprise Service software showcased its message encryption, terminal interfacing, network management and virtualized mission planning capabilities during the integration event, the defense company said Monday.

Set for initial operational capability in 2023, PTES is being developed to process communications data through the military’s jam-resistant Protected Tactical Waveform over Wideband Global Satcom satellites and commercial space-based networks.

Troy Dawson, vice president of government satellite systems at Boeing, said Space Force operators and other users provided feedback that would ensure adaptability of system capabilities and help reduce risk in the development and integration of PTES.

The Boeing software is scheduled to undergo one more over-the-air demonstration with the Space Force before the end of 2022.

Written by Angeline Leishman

