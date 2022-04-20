in Contract Awards, News

Bombardier’s New Defense Arm Wins More Air Force Orders for Communications Jets

Bombardier Defense, most recently the aerospace manufacturer’s Specialized Aircraft division, has received additional orders from the U.S. Air Force for modified Global 6000 business jets.

The orders are part of a potential $465 million award that covers the conversion of Global 6000 units into the Air Force E-11 Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft, Bombardier said Tuesday.

Work will take place at a Wichita, Kansas location Bombardier Defense designated as its new headquarters. It hosts testing, certification and service centers for Global jets and supports the company’s goal of increasing its U.S. presence.

Bombardier Defense, created to reflect the company’s expanding specialized aircraft strategy, is expected to leverage Wichita’s aerospace expertise to support the service branch’s BACN fleet under the leadership of Vice President Steve Patrick.

Written by Angeline Leishman

