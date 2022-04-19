in Artificial Intelligence, News, Technology

Booz Allen Eyes Expanded Edge Analytics Capabilities With Reveal Technology Investment

Booz Allen Hamilton looks to boost its edge analytics capabilities through a strategic investment in Reveal Technology, a Silicon Valley-headquartered company that combines computer vision, artificial intelligence and edge computing technologies to support warfighter operations.

The firm said Tuesday its Digital Battlespace technology will gain additional capabilities from Farsight software platform that is developed by Reveal to provide special operators and military squads with real-time and actionable data during intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

Digital Battlespace is envisioned to support critical network-reliant information warfare while Farsight works to equip users with 2D and 3D mapping, route planning, line of sight analysis and other AI-powered support for situational awareness and decision making.

“[Reveal’s] technology provides rapid, actionable intelligence at the squad and soldier levels while answering the government’s call for speeding the delivery of applied and tactical AI to the battlefield,” said Joel Dillon, senior vice president of digital battlespace special missions at Booz Allen.

Written by Christine Thropp

