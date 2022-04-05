Oliver Wyman to Acquire Booz Allen’s Consulting Operations in MENA Region; Karen Dahut Quoted

New York City-based management consultancy Oliver Wyman has agreed to purchase a Booz Allen Hamilton consulting practice that operates in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed and the two companies expect to close the transaction later this year, according to a joint statement released Tuesday.

Booz Allen intends to continue working with its U.S. government customers that require cyber, defense and security support services in the MENA region.

The practice being sold to Oliver Wyman has assisted public and private sector clients in finance, energy, real estate and climate and sustainability areas.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our MENA-based management consulting business and talented workforce to grow in new ways,” said Karen Dahut, president of Booz Allen’s global defense sector and two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

“Oliver Wyman provides the management consulting focus, investment and culture that will allow our people and clients to thrive, while enabling Booz Allen to retain a core focus on serving US government clients at the center of mission and technology.”

Souheil Moukaddem, a Booz Allen executive vice president and managing director for MENA operations, will serve on the management leadership council at Oliver Wyman as part of the agreement.

Alex Oliver and Bill Wyman, both former partners at Booz Allen, formed their own consulting firm in 1984.

Oliver Wyman employs more than 5,500 personnel across the globe and the company’s IMEA business is led by Pedro Oliveira as managing partner.