BWXT on Schedule for Microreactor Fuel Testing With Idaho National Lab

A BWX Technologies subsidiary has finalized a cost-sharing contract with the Department of Energy for the testing of a uranium fuel design for the company’s transportable nuclear microreactor under the Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program.

BWXT Advanced Technologies is set to deliver the first round of the TRISO fuel to the Idaho National Laboratory for evaluation at the facility’s Advanced Test Reactor in 2024, the company said Monday.

Tests would provide data on uranium particles that could withstand extreme heat and pose low environmental risks. The information gathered would then be used to secure the approval of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for deployment.

As part of the DOE’s ADRP effort, BWXT is currently working with Oak Ridge National Laboratory on performance improvements and delivery costs to reduce the financial burden of deploying the BWXT Advanced Nuclear Reactor in the future.

“Our collaboration with the national laboratories represents a longstanding commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies that improve reactor performance and operation,” said Joe Miller, president of BWXT AT.