CACI Wraps Up Critical Design Review for Demo Smallsat Launch

CACI International has inched closer to the 2023 launch of its demonstration small satellite program into low-Earth orbit after completing the spacecraft’s critical design review.

The DemoSat program will send two payloads to space to showcase alternative positioning, navigation and timing, and tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technologies from orbit, the company said Wednesday.

The APNT payload will use two-way time transfer and a clock modeling system to perform remote sensing while the TacISR payload will capture signals of interest and provide real-time radio frequency geolocation for ground forces.

CACI is currently working with spacecraft manufacturer York Space Systems on the DemoSat payload and small satellites.