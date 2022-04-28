CAES to Supply Phased Array Antennas for Lockheed’s Electronic Warfare Tech; Mike Kahn Quoted

Lockheed Martin has awarded CAES a low rate initial production phase 1 contract to provide phased array antennas for its Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare system.

AEOW is designed to provide persistent electronic surveillance and attack capabilities against anti-ship missiles and other potential threats, CAES said Wednesday.

Phased array antennas from CAES can support Lockheed’s AOEW AMP AN/ALQ-248 system by delivering detection and countermeasure capabilities to help deter missile threats.

“For decades, CAES has worked closely with Lockheed Martin and the United States Navy and we are pleased to be their partner of choice once again on the AOEW system,” said Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES and a two-time Wash100 awardee.