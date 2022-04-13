in Industry News, News

CAES Unveils New Hampshire Lab for 3D-Printed RF Components; Mike Kahn Quoted

CAES Unveils New Hampshire Lab for 3D-Printed RF Components; Mike Kahn Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

CAES has opened a new additive manufacturing laboratory in Exeter, New Hampshire, where it will produce 3D-printed radio frequency components for aerospace and defense applications.

The facility features a laser powder bed fusion machine, process support equipment, metal finishing and plating line, and RF testing capability needed to provide additive manufacturing services, CAES said Tuesday.

According to Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES, the laboratory will enable the advanced electronics company to transition complex components from design to manufacturing stage at a more rapid rate than traditional processes.

“[We] are excited to open the doors to our new additive manufacturing lab which helps us further meet our customers’ next generation design needs for mission-ready RF systems,” said Kahn, a former Wash100 Award recipient, during an opening ceremony in Exeter.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who was with Kahn and other representatives from the company, government and industry, commented, “This cutting-edge technology will help this Exeter facility produce advanced electronics for space systems – which not only strengthen our national security but also help track weather systems to improve agriculture and commerce.”

The lab was launched in partnership with Swiss 3D-printing supplier SWISSto12.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

3D printingadditive manufacturing laboratorycaesGovconMike Kahnradio frequencySWISSto12

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

DOD Taps KPMG to Prototype 5G App for USMC Smart Warehouse in Georgia - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DOD Taps KPMG to Prototype 5G App for USMC Smart Warehouse in Georgia
Sentar to Support Software Life Cycle of VH-92 Presidential Helicopter Under Navy Order - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Sentar to Support Software Life Cycle of VH-92 Presidential Helicopter Under Navy Order