Carahsoft to Market CalypsoAI’s Validation Platform to Government Clients; Michael Adams Quoted

Government customers of Carahsoft Technology will be able to purchase CalypsoAI‘s platform for testing, evaluating, verifying and validating the performance of artificial intelligence and machine learning models under a public sector distribution partnership between the two companies.

According to a joint statement published Thursday, Carahsoft’s reseller partners and governmentwide acquisition contracts will carry the CalypsoAI Independent Model Validation offering in support of federal, state and local governments.

“As the public sector continues to deploy AI solutions on a more widespread scale, agencies need to prioritize and verify the safety and security of these operations,” said Michael Adams, director of AI solutions at Carahsoft.

The CalypsoAI offering will be available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contract, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contract, National Association of State Procurement Officials contract, ValuePoint contract and OMNIA Partners contract.