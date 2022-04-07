Carahsoft to Market Zimperium’s Mobile Security Platform to Government Customers

Carahsoft has agreed to distribute Zimperium’s mobile security platform across the public sector through the former’s reseller network and existing contracts with NASA and the U.S. Army.

The distributor said Wednesday the Zimperium product is meant to simplify how government agencies access and implement mobile endpoint and application security capabilities.

The Zimperium zIPS platform uses machine learning to secure Android, iOS and Chromebook devices from threats that primarily target mobile systems.

The product achieved an authority-to-operate in 2019 under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, which aims to standardize the security of cloud products used in the government.

Agencies may now access Zimperium zIPS through Carahsoft’s contracts with NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement or SEWP V program and the Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 vehicle.