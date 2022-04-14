in Cybersecurity, News

Carahsoft to Serve as Telos’ Public Sector Distributor; Craig Abod Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will market to its government customers cybersecurity technologies that are designed by Telos to help organizations enhance security postures, manage information technology risks and demonstrate standards compliance.

The Telos Ghost virtual obfuscation network-as-a-service and Xacta cyber risk management and compliance software are now available through Carahsoft’s contract vehicles with the public sector and reselling partners, according to a joint statement published Wednesday.

Telos Ghost works to enable agencies to hide personnel, devices and work from network visibility while Xacta is developed to use cloud platforms to reduce the time and effort needed in completing tasks.

“Joining forces with Telos will improve outcomes for our customers and reseller partners who work to secure critical assets in government, education and healthcare,” said Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

John Wood, CEO and chairman at Telos, commented that the agreement would help federal agencies address cybersecurity issues while remaining in line with industry regulations.

Carahsoft will use its NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners contracts to offer Telos products.

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

