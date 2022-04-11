Christopher Merdon Succeeds Tim Conway as Group President of Public Sector at NTT Data Services

Christopher Merdon will take over the position of group president of public sector at NTT Data‘s services business arm from Tim Conway who is set to retire on July 31.

Prior to his most recent promotion, Merdon worked as division president at NTT Data Services and oversaw 1,500 employees working to support state and local government and education programs, the company said Monday.

Merdon has been with the public sector team of NTT Data since 2016. His over two-decade career also includes time serving the Howard County government, Xerox, J.P. Morgan and American Traffic Solutions.

In his new role, he will take the helm of NTT Data’s public sector business that logged a revenue of more than $1 billion under Conway’s leadership.

Conway, a public sector veteran with three decades of experience, will retire from NTT Data after 12 years of service with the company. During that period, he was presented with awards in recognition of his efforts to enhance government services and promote technology innovation in the sector.

“Christopher Merdon’s experience and time with the company have shown him to be a fair and determined leader – the entire leadership team has the utmost confidence he’s the right person to lead NTT DATA Public Sector as we continue to support mission success through digital transformation,” said Conway.

The retiring executive is a two-time recipient of Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 Award, an annual selection of the most notable leaders in the government contracting industry.