in Cybersecurity, News

CISA, FBI, Treasury Issue Advisory on Hackers Targeting Cryptocurrency Industry

CISA, FBI, Treasury Issue Advisory on Hackers Targeting Cryptocurrency Industry - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of the Treasury and the FBI have released a joint advisory on a group of North Korean state-backed advanced persistent threat actors targeting blockchain companies, cryptocurrency exchanges and other businesses in the cryptocurrency industry.

Cyberthreat actors launch intrusions by sending spearphishing messages to employees of cryptocurrency companies using various communication platforms, according to the advisory published Monday.

Spearphishing messages from North Korea-sponsored Lazarus Group offer high-paying jobs to encourage recipients to download malicious applications, called TraderTraitor, enabling hackers to compromise a victim’s computer, spread malware and steal cryptocurrency.

The advisory offers several mitigation measures to protect blockchain companies and critical infrastructure organizations from such threats, including the application of a defense-in-depth security strategy, patch management implementation, endpoint protection and enforcement of application security, credential requirements and multifactor authentication.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

Advanced Persistent ThreatblockchainCISAcryptocurrencycryptocurrency exchangeCybersecuritycybersecurity and infrastructure security agencyEndpoint ProtectionfbiGovconLazarus Groupmultifactor authenticationNorth Koreanpatch managementspearphishingspearphishing messageTraderTraitortreasury

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Army Black Hawk With Northrop-Developed Cockpit Upgrade Secures Airworthiness - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Army Black Hawk With Northrop-Developed Cockpit Upgrade Secures Airworthiness
GSA's Tech Innovation Arm Launches Applied AI Challenge - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GSA’s Tech Innovation Arm Launches Applied AI Challenge