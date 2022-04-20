in News, Technology

Cloudera’s Robert Carey on DOD’s Multi-Vendor Approach to Enterprise Cloud Program

Cloudera's Robert Carey on DOD's Multi-Vendor Approach to Enterprise Cloud Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Department of Defense has moved its award date for a multibillion-dollar enterprise cloud capability from April to December but information technology experts have maintained that a delay is not unusual considering the complexity of a multi-vendor approach.

Robert Carey, president of Cloudera‘s government solutions business, told FedScoop that DOD needs to coordinate with the military service branches to know their requirements now that the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability program is expected to have multiple vendors.

Meanwhile, Juliana Vida, chief technical adviser at Splunk, said the effort also requires the department to conduct more technical research and expand vendor engagement.

Carey discussed the multi-vendor model and the single-award strategy previously eyed for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure. “[The sole vendor approach] basically gives you vendor lock-in and gives you price lock-in with whatever that guy tells you is the price, you’re going to pay for it now,” he noted.

The JWCC effort is anticipated to have four separate contracts and awardees. According to officials, contractors will compete for task orders that are based on mission owner requirements.

“Having a competition at task order level is the best thing to get pricing for the individual use… I think that does add a little bit of complexity to the contract, but, in the long run, that is clearly the best way to go,” said Carey.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

cloudDefense DepartmentDODFedScoopGovconJoint Warfighting Cloud Capabilityjuliana vidaJWCCRobert CareySplunk

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Goldman Sachs Invests $125M in Supply Chain Security Company Fortress - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Goldman Sachs Invests $125M in Supply Chain Security Company Fortress
Lockheed, DOD in Talks Over Weapons Production in Support of Ukraine - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed, DOD in Talks Over Weapons Production in Support of Ukraine