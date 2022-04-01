Cognosante to Support VA Contract With Consensus Cloud Fax Tech; Erick Peters Quoted

Cognosante has selected Consensus Cloud Solutions as a subcontractor to provide an enterprise cloud fax platform to the Department of Veterans Affairs in support of VA’s digital communications program.

Consensus will deliver its eFax technology to support Cognosante’s efforts in modernizing VA’s faxing system to help the department speed up its ability to deliver care to veterans and facilitate sharing of health data between 1,112 Veterans Health Administration outpatient clinics and 171 VA medical centers across the U.S., Cognosante said Wednesday.

Cognosante provides implementation, reporting, onboarding and training services as a prime contractor and program lead on a cloud fax service task order that VA awarded in December.

“Working with Consensus on the ECFax program is a natural extension of our promise to VA to help improve Veteran care by streamlining administrative processes,” said Erick Peters, chief technology officer of Cognosante.

The cloud-based eFax platform is a software-as-a-service offering certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.