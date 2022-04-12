in News, Technology

Col. Jason Bartolomei: Air Force Implements Digital Tech in Sentinel ICBM Design Process

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Bartolomei said the service has incorporated digital twin technology into the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program starting with the conceptual design stage to the engineering and manufacturing development phase, Air Force Magazine reported Friday.

What the digital environment allowed us to do was to bring our multi disciplinary engineering models in with our cost models, to examine a trade space,” Bartolomei, GBSD system program manager at the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, said in a panel discussion during last week’s Space Symposium.

He added the use of digital tools for the Sentinel ICBM technology helped the service to screen and review six billion potential system designs and provided an opportunity for acquisition teams.

A Northrop Grumman– is building LGM-35A Sentinel, the new designation for USAF’s GBSD intercontinental ballistic missile system, under a $13.3 billion contract awarded in September 2020.

