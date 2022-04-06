Constellis Subsidiary Lands ACC Counter-Drug Task Order for Maintenance, Engineering Services; Terry Ryan Quoted

A Constellis business has received a firm-fixed price award from the Air Combat Command for professional services needed to aid its counter-drug initiative.

The counterdrug operations, maintenance, engineering and analysis support services task order was presented to the risk management company’s Triple Canopy arm via the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, Constellis said Wednesday.

Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis and a former Wash100 Award winner, stressed the company’s dedication to the CD cause in several different government outlets.

“We are leveraging OASIS and other prime federal IDIQ contracts to provide specialized operational and technical support services to meet growing demands across all CD mission areas,” Ryan added.

The project will entail Triple Canopy remaining a key support to the ACC’s CD efforts. It will be expected to perform operations and maintenance services for CD surveillance and communications equipment.

Among the devices Triple Canopy will be maintaining are radars, commercial satellite systems and radio systems.

James Noe, president of global support operations at Constellis, said the company is intending to make the process a “seamless transition,” calling it an “important mission.” It is the company’s first contract under OASIS.

Ryan sat with ExecutiveBiz for an Executive Spotlight interview in June 2021, a few months into his term as CEO. During the talk, he shared goals for the company in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Another objective is to increase operational efficiencies which we are doing by transitioning from consolidated service support at the corporate level to moving staff functions like finance, accounting, human resources, and contracting to the business units, while setting standards from corporate to ensure compliance,” Ryan said.

The company’s focus on contracting at business units such as Triple Canopy likely played a role in the subsidiary being entrusted with work such as the ACC CD task order.