Constellis Subsidiary Secures State Department’s $1.3B Protective Service Task Order; Terry Ryan Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, April 19, 2022 — A Constellis subsidiary was awarded a potential $1.3 billion task order under the State Department’s Worldwide Protective Services III contract to provide the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, with protective support, specialized security and logistical services for up to a 10-year period, GovCon Wire reported.

Triple Canopy will conduct work as part of its position on the WPS III multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract it won in December 2020.

“We are proud that the Department of State has chosen Triple Canopy to continue supporting this mission for the next decade,” said Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis and a previous Wash100 awardee.

