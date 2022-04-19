Constellis Subsidiary Secures State Department’s $1.3B Protective Service Task Order; Terry Ryan Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, April 19, 2022 — A Constellis subsidiary was awarded a potential $1.3 billion task order under the State Department’s Worldwide Protective Services III contract to provide the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, with protective support, specialized security and logistical services for up to a 10-year period, GovCon Wire reported.

Triple Canopy will conduct work as part of its position on the WPS III multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract it won in December 2020.

“We are proud that the Department of State has chosen Triple Canopy to continue supporting this mission for the next decade,” said Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis and a previous Wash100 awardee.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.