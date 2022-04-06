Conti Federal, Cherokee Business Form Construction-Focused Joint Venture

Conti Federal Services and Cherokee Nation Environmental Solutions have teamed up to compete for federal construction contracts through the recently formed CF2 Construction joint venture.

According to a joint statement published Tuesday, the two construction companies, as partners under the Small Business Administration mentor-protege program, will have access to contracting activities such as a sole-source procurement method and an unlimited direct award ability without justification and approval.

Through CF2, Conti Federal and the Cherokee Federal subsidiary will bid and execute on projects such as environmental remediation, facilities and infrastructure development, and building systems upgrades and renovations.

The joint venture will also enable 30-year government contractor Conti Federal to mentor Cherokee Nation Environmental Solutions, a tribally-owned, 8(a)/HUBzone-certified firm, on project estimating, schedule development and cost controls, business development, classified construction and other business areas.

Conti CEO Peter Ceribelli added that the partnership will enable his company to learn from Cherokee’s specialization in remote area projects.